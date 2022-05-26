Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 60,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

