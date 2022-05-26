Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ALEX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 266,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,256. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

