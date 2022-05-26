Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,765 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Alight worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $195,160,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $78,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Alight by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 5,018,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $252,550,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,469. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

