Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.08% of Align Technology worth $43,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.57. 908,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.