Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 7.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 1,079,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 934,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.
