Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 7.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 1,079,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 934,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alkaline Water by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

