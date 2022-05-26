Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.27. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $18.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.20.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $131.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

