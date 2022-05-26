Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $131.62

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.62 and last traded at $132.43, with a volume of 8309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.
The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
