Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $131.62

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.62 and last traded at $132.43, with a volume of 8309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

