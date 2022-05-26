Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect Allegiant Travel's second-quarter 2022 results to be hurt by escalating fuel costs. ALGT expects fuel price per gallon to be $4.00 in the June quarter. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) surged 65.1% to $3.07 in first-quarter 2022. In March quarter, total operating expenses also surged 93.6% year over year in the first quarter. Such escalating expenses hurt bottom-line growth. However, upbeat air-travel demand bodes well and the carrier expects total operating revenues for the current quarter to move up 28-32% from second-quarter 2019 actuals. Allegiant Travel's fleet modernization initiatives are also encouraging. Allegiant Travel's strong cash balance is also impressive.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.20.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $230.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

