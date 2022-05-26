Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.77. Allego shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLG. Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at $15,120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

