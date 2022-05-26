Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Joseph R. Martin Sells 8,278 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 680,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

