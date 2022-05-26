ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.46 on Monday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after acquiring an additional 74,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

