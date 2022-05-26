AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $299,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

