Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 195,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,385 shares.The stock last traded at $60.84 and had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after purchasing an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

