Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £674,437.22 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($848,668.96).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja bought 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($902,617.84).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($899,710.58).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($899,710.58).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,150,951.05).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($761,293.57).

AWE stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.77. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 145.45.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.