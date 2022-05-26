Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 30th

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,389.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.