ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.30. 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

