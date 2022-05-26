Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 596,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,209. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

