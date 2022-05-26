AMEPAY (AME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 208.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.42 or 1.59602006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 392.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00501694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.