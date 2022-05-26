AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 10,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a market cap of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.