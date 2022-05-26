American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 1,197 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

