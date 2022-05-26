American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

