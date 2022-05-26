American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.