American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

NYSE AXP traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.89. 68,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

