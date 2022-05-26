American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the April 30th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Green stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

