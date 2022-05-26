American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the April 30th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Green stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About American Green (Get Rating)
