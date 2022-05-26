American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $258,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

