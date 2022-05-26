American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

