American International Group Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Envista worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

