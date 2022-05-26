American International Group Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 61.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.