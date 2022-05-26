American International Group Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $91.27 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $133.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

