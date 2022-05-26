American International Group Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSD opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.