American International Group Inc. Purchases 558,424 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 456.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

