American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CMC Materials worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

CMC Materials Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.