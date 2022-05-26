American International Group Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,803,000 after acquiring an additional 560,593 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,046,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

ATR opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

