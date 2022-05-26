American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,170. American Premium Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
American Premium Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
