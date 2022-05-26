American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,170. American Premium Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

