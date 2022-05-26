American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 12,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 113,924 shares.The stock last traded at $52.44 and had previously closed at $51.46.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $868.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

