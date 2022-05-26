AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.44. 16,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,277. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

