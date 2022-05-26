Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.07.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.38.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Amgen by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.