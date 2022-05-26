Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

ADI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.32. 2,498,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,770. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.