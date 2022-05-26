Analysts Anticipate BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). BriaCell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $97,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCTX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 229,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

