Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 133,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.