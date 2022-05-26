Analysts Anticipate MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MaxCyte posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Shares of MXCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 301,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,098. The company has a market capitalization of $447.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

