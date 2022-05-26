Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce $294.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.10 million and the lowest is $292.30 million. Unity Software reported sales of $273.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.28. 201,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.