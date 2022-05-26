Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.66.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.97.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

