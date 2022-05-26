Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ChargePoint posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChargePoint.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.
In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ChargePoint by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
CHPT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 364,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,480,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.17.
About ChargePoint (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.