Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ChargePoint posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ChargePoint by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CHPT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 364,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,480,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.17.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.