Analysts Expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grab’s earnings. Grab posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grab will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grab.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Grab by 46.9% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,014,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,502,125. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

