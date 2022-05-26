Analysts Expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Local Bounti.

LOCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 196,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,597. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 101.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 644,115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 562.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 289.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 470,676 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

