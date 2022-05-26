Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.76). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($4.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

PDS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.92. 50,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

