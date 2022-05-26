Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $7.28

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 176,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,674. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

