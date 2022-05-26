Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $31.65

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 669,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,841,979. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

