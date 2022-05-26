Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $45.86

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 429,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

